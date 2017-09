BRIEF-Gazprombank FY 2015 net loss widens to RUB 47.72 bln

March 31 (Reuters) - Gazprombank :

* FY 2015 net loss 47.72 billion roubles ($703.16 million) versus loss of 13.7 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2015 net interest income 96.1 billion roubles versus 96.62 billion year ago

* FY 2015 impairment of interest earning assets 139.55 billion roubles versus 54.15 billion roubles year ago

* FY 2015 fees and commissions income 25.34 billion roubles versus 22.51 billion roubles year ago

* Says in March 2016, JSC Gazprom-Media Holding has acquired 7.5 pct share of CJSC National Media Group from  third party for  cash consideration of 11.12 billion roubles Source text - bit.ly/1ZMvebm

($1 = 67.8650 roubles)