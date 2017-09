March 31 (Reuters) - Total Client Services Ltd

* Continues to pursue various internal and external opportunities and initiatives in line with restructuring

* Initiatives include reduction of costs, exit from unsustainable contracts and pursuit of new profitable contracts

* Conclusion of process, which was initially expected by Jan 2016, has been delayed

* Successful conclusion thereof is only expected towards end of April 2016