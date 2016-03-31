BRIEF-Alma Media: Alma Regional Media reorganises customer service and advertisement production

March 31 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj :

* Alma Regional Media is reorganising its customer service and advertisement production functions

* Number of employees will be decreased by 28 in customer service and by 9 in advertisement production

* A total of 20 employees will be laid off, while 17 employees chose to accept severance package

* Advertisement production at newspapers of alma regional media will be centralised to three regional units: Lapland, Satakunta and Pirkanmaa Source text for Eikon:

