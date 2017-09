March 31 (Reuters) - Linz Textil Holding AG :

* FY revenue 116.23 million euros ($132.08 million)versus 117.72 million euros year ago

* FY EBT 4.4 million euros versus 17,000 euros year ago

* To propose dividend of 9.00 euros per share

* Sees earnings situation in 2016 to reach the result of FY 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1RzuCAB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)