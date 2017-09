March 31 (Reuters) - 500.Com Ltd

* Announces disposal of its investment in Sumpay.cn

* Has disposed of its 63.0% equity interest in zhejiang shangmeng technology limited company

* Expects to realize a gain of approximately us$19.4 million as a result of disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)