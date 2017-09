March 31 (Reuters) - DS Healthcare Group Inc

* Files for non-timely 10-K sec filing

* Still in process of compiling required information to complete annual report and accounting firm requires addl time to complete review

* Still in process of compiling required information to complete annual report and accounting firm requires addl time to complete review

* Anticipates it will file annual report no later than fifteenth calendar day following prescribed filing date