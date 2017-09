March 31 (Reuters) - Southwest Airlines

* Southwest airlines teams with Lyft on rapid rewards rideshare program

* Collaboration with Lyft to offer first-time Lyft customers who are also rapid rewards members one-time reward

* Offer is available for a ride anywhere in following 11 Southwest markets where Lyft has an operating agreement in place through end of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)