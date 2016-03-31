FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Topsil Q4 EBITDA loss narrows to DKK 0.5 mln
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Semiconductors
March 31, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Topsil Q4 EBITDA loss narrows to DKK 0.5 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Topsil Semiconductor Materials A/S :

* Q4 revenue 68.5 million Danish crowns ($10.48 million) versus 67.8 million crowns year ago

* Q4 EBITDA loss 0.5 million crowns versus loss 3.8 million crowns year ago

* FY revenue up 5 pct to 287.3 million crowns, EBITDA came to 17.6 million crowns

* Recommends that no dividend be declared in respect of the 2015 financial year

* In 2016 expects to generate revenue in line with 2015 level

* In 2016 expects to generate EBITDA before strategy-related costs of 15 million - 25 million crowns

* Strategy measures are expected to impact EBITDA by 65 million crowns, taking EBITDA after strategic measures to a loss of 40 million - 50 million crowns

* Says is charting course for the next five years

* Target is to grow revenue by an average 5 pct p.a during strategy period and to increase EBITDA margin from 6 pct in 2015 to 15-20 pct in 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5369 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.