March 31 (Reuters) - Lokum Deweloper SA :

* Its unit receives 58.2 million zloty ($15.6 million)investment loan from Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski to finance 2 complexes of multi-family residential buildings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7347 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)