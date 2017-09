March 31 (Reuters) - Plan Optik AG :

* FY consolidated revenues amounted to 6.90 million euros ($7.86 million)(2014: 7.35 million euros)

* FY consolidated net income of 0.04 million euros (2014: loss of -0.43 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8777 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)