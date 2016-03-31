BRIEF-Moody's says fragile operating environment weighs on Belarus' banking system outlook

March 31 (Reuters) - Moody’s On Belarus’ Banking System:

* Fragile operating environment weighs on belarus’ banking system outlook

* Expect belarusian banks’ asset quality to weaken in the next 12-18 months

* Belarusian banks’ funding and liquidity metrics will remain vulnerable to volatile exchange rates

* Central bank’s capacity to provide foreign-currency liquidity support is likewise weak and deteriorating

* Government's ability to recapitalise banking system will remain modest owing to tightening budget constraints Source text - (bit.ly/1UERRzA) (Bengaluru Newsroom)