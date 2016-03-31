BRIEF-Vertex Energy files for non-timely 10-K

March 31 (Reuters) - Vertex Energy Inc

* Files for non timely 10-K

* Experienced unexpected delays in the filing of annual report on form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015

* Delays experienced in completing co’s financial statements due to third party valuations, analyses requested by co’s principal independent auditors

* Anticipate that will file complete annual report on form 10-K on or before fifteenth day following the prescribed due date