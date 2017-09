March 31 (Reuters) - EC2 Sa :

* Sees 2016 net profit at 2.3 million zlotys ($612,450)

* Raises FY 2016 revenue forecast to 12.5 million zlotys ($3.33 million)

* Previously raised its FY 2016 and FY 2017 forecast on Jan. 4