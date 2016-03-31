FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Peabody Energy has accounts receivable securitization program through its unit P&L Receivables Co
#Market News
March 31, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Peabody Energy has accounts receivable securitization program through its unit P&L Receivables Co

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp

* Has an accounts receivable securitization program through its wholly owned subsidiary, P&L Receivables Company LLC

* On March 25, 2016, receivables purchase agreement for program was amended and restated

* Program amended to extend term of program by two years to March 25, 2018

* As of date of report on form 8-K, about $170 million notional amount of letters of credit were outstanding under program

* Program amended to reduce maximum availability under facility to $180 million

* As of date of report no additional capacity under program was available based on value of collateral Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
