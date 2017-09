March 31 (Reuters) - First Data Corp

* CEO Frank Bisignano total 2015 compensation $51.6 million - SEC filing

* Says CEO Frank Bisignano’s FY 2015 total compensation included stock awards of $22.1 million and option awards of $22.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)