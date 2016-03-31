FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Peabody energy corp - as previously announced unit entered purchase agreement with western megawatt resources - sec filing
#Market News
March 31, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Peabody energy corp - as previously announced unit entered purchase agreement with western megawatt resources - sec filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp

* As previously announced unit entered purchase agreement with Western Megawatt Resources - sec filing

* On March 30, Four Star waived termination rights under purchase agreement until 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on April 7

* On March 30, Western Megawatt waived termination rights under purchase agreement until 11:59:59 p.m., New York time, on April 15

* Parties intend to evaluate alternative payment structures which may include cash and non-cash consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

