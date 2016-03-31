FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Prudential's former chief Thiam earned $7.2 mln for 5 mths in 2015
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2016 / 11:05 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Prudential's former chief Thiam earned $7.2 mln for 5 mths in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Prudential Plc

* Says ex-ceo Tidjane Thiam’s annual salary in 2015 was 1.09 million stg versus 1.06 million stg year ago

* Remuneration committee awarded salary increases to executive directors for 2016 of 1 per cent, below the salary increase budget for wider workforce

* Says CEO Mike Wells annual salary in 2015 $1.148 million- annual report

* No other changes have been made for 2016, as co believes remuneration packages remain strongly aligned with performance over short and long term

* Tidjane Thiam 2015 total salary includes 200 percent of max AIP for year at 703,857 stg

* Says former ceo thiam paid 5 million pounds overall as CEO for Jan-end May 2015

* Says CEO Mike Wells was paid total of 10 million stg in total in 2015 versus 12.4 million stg in 2014 - annual report Source text: (bit.ly/1ZMOXrG) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.