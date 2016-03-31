BRIEF-Incyte, Lilly provide detailed late-stage data on arthritis drug

March 31 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp

* Phase 3 study findings demonstrate treatment with baricitinib results in significant improvements for patients with rheumatoid arthritis who had inadequate response to biologics

* Study met its primary endpoint of improved acr 20 response for baricitinib compared with placebo at week 12

* One death was reported in baricitinib 4 mg dose group

* Most common adverse events reported for baricitinib-treated patients included headache, upper respiratory infections and nasopharyngitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)