BRIEF-Incyte, Lilly provide detailed late-stage data on arthritis drug
#Market News
March 31, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Incyte, Lilly provide detailed late-stage data on arthritis drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Incyte Corp

* Phase 3 study findings demonstrate treatment with baricitinib results in significant improvements for patients with rheumatoid arthritis who had inadequate response to biologics

* Study met its primary endpoint of improved acr 20 response for baricitinib compared with placebo at week 12

* One death was reported in baricitinib 4 mg dose group

* Most common adverse events reported for baricitinib-treated patients included headache, upper respiratory infections and nasopharyngitis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
