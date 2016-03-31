FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Genocea Bio provides positive mid-stage data on genital herpes drug
March 31, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Genocea Bio provides positive mid-stage data on genital herpes drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Genocea Biosciences Inc

* Positive 12 month efficacy data from its phase 2 dose optimization trial evaluating gen-003 for treatment of genital herpes

* Consistent efficacy across potential phase 3 clinical trial endpoints

* Anticipate reporting virologic efficacy data for gen-003 from our recently-initiated phase 2b study in q3 of 2016

* Anticipate reporting clinical efficacy data at 6 months post dosing around end of 2016 for gen-003 from recently-initiated phase 2b study

* Anticipate conducting end of phase 2 meeting with fda in q1 of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

