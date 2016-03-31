FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alkermes says study on extended-release naltrexone in opioid-dependent patients published in New England Journal Of Medicine
#Market News
March 31, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Alkermes says study on extended-release naltrexone in opioid-dependent patients published in New England Journal Of Medicine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Alkermes Plc :

* Study on extended-release naltrexone in opioid-dependent patients involved in criminal justice system published in New England Journal Of Medicine

* Investigator-Led study showed treatment with extended-release naltrexone reduced relapse rates

* Investigator-Led study showed treatment with extended-release naltrexone demonstrated longer median time to relapse to opioid dependence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

