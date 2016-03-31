FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Selvita signs another deal with Merck KGaA
March 31, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Selvita signs another deal with Merck KGaA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Selvita SA :

* Signs another deal with Merck KGaA for the development and commercialization of oncological terapeutical molecules developed by Selvita as a part of its cancer metabolism platform

* It is its second deal with Merck and it concerns other protein target, the first agreement was signed in Dec. 2015

* Will receive an additional payment of 0.2 million euros ($227,700) from Merck in Q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8785 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

