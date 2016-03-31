BRIEF-Basware to acquire US-based Verian for $36 mln

March 31 (Reuters) - Basware Oyj :

* Says is to acquire Verian, a cloud-based e-procurement solution provider in the US

* Acquisition price is about $36.0 million (31.8 million euros equivalent)

* Transaction is expected to be completed on April 1

* Part of acquisition price will be paid in form of shares of Basware

* Will decide on issuance of 180,707 new shares to major owners of Verian, for a total value of about 7.1 million euros

* Remainder of consideration will be funded with cash

* Expects non-recurring transaction and integration related costs of acquisition to amount to about 1 million euros

* Transaction is expected to be earnings per share accretive from 2017 onwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)