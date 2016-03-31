FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PrimeEnergy Corp files for non-timely 10-K
March 31, 2016 / 1:40 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-PrimeEnergy Corp files for non-timely 10-K

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - PrimeEnergy Corp

* Files for non timely 10-K

* Expects a significant change in the consolidated results of operations from the corresponding period for the last fiscal year

* Expect results for year ended Dec 31, 2015 to reflect a net loss while the year ended Dec 31, 2014 reflected net income of $27 million

* Unable to file, without unreasonable effort and expense, form 10-K annual report for period ended Dec 31, 2015 because certain data was not yet available Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

