BRIEF-Array Biopharma and Asahi Kasei Pharma announce collaboration for pain and inflammation program
March 31, 2016 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Array Biopharma and Asahi Kasei Pharma announce collaboration for pain and inflammation program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Array Biopharma Inc :

* Co, Asahi Kasei Pharma corporation announce development and commercialization collaboration for novel pain and inflammation program

* Array to receive $12 million in up-front payment and up to $64 million in additional development and commercialization milestones

* Array retains full commercialization rights for all compounds in all indications in territories outside of Asia

* Within Asia retains full rights to cancer indications for all compounds excluding those being developed by Asahi Kasei Pharma

* Asahi will have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize products in Japan , Korea, Taiwan and China for pain, inflammation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

