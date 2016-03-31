FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. FTC sues Endo Pharma,Others for blocking Generic Versions Of some branded drugs
March 31, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-U.S. FTC sues Endo Pharma,Others for blocking Generic Versions Of some branded drugs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Federal Trade Commission

* FTC Sues Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. And Others For Illegally Blocking Lower-Cost Generic Versions Of The Branded Drugs Opana Er And Lidoderm

* Suit alleges Endo entered into pay-for-delay patent settlements with Impax and Watson to delay generic entry; endo partner settles

* Complaint alleges that Endo paid Impax Laboratories, inc. And Watson Laboratories, inc. To eliminate the risk of competition for opana er and lidoderm

* Complaint also names Allergan plc, the parent company of Watson, and Endo International plc, the parent company of endo pharmaceuticals inc Source (1.usa.gov/1PHztNS)

