BRIEF-U.S. FTC sues Endo Pharma,Others for blocking Generic Versions Of some branded drugs

March 31 (Reuters) - Federal Trade Commission

* FTC Sues Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. And Others For Illegally Blocking Lower-Cost Generic Versions Of The Branded Drugs Opana Er And Lidoderm

* Suit alleges Endo entered into pay-for-delay patent settlements with Impax and Watson to delay generic entry; endo partner settles

* Complaint alleges that Endo paid Impax Laboratories, inc. And Watson Laboratories, inc. To eliminate the risk of competition for opana er and lidoderm

* Complaint also names Allergan plc, the parent company of Watson, and Endo International plc, the parent company of endo pharmaceuticals inc Source (1.usa.gov/1PHztNS)