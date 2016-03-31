FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AH Vest six-month HEPS rises 48.9 pct
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 31, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-AH Vest six-month HEPS rises 48.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - AH Vest Ltd :

* Revenue of 80.7 million rand for six months ended Dec. 31, versus 78.2 million rand last year

* Profit before taxation for six months ended Dec. 31, 2015 was R959,089 compared to a profit of R477,068 in comparative period

* Earnings per share and headline earnings per share for six months to Dec. 31, were 0.7 cents compared to 0.47 cents per share in prior period, up 48.9 pct

* No dividends were declared during six month period (2014: nil) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
