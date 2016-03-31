BRIEF-Du Pont decides not to re-start insecticide manufacturing facility at La Porte site

March 31 (Reuters) - E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co

* Announcing decision to not re-start insecticide manufacturing facility at La Porte site

* Due to changes in market, uncertainty regarding when facility could be restarted co decided restart of facility not a long-term viable option

* Dupont crop protection business has identified alternative sources for supply of methomyl

* Company expects decision to result in a pre-tax charge of approximately $70 million in q1 of 2016

* Additional costs related to decision are anticipated during 2016 Source text: 1.usa.gov/25ypVkd