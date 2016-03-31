FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-David Sokol urges Middleburg Financial to initiate process to explore strategic alternatives - SEC filing
#Funds News
March 31, 2016 / 3:30 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-David Sokol urges Middleburg Financial to initiate process to explore strategic alternatives - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Middleburg Financial Corp :

* David Sokol -on March 31, urged Middleburg Financial board to initiate process to explore strategic alternatives - SEC filing

* David Sokol reports 30.46 percent stake in Middleburg Financial as of March 31

* On March 31, 2016, Sokol sent a letter to the board of Middleburg Financial Corp

* David Sokol has engaged in discussions with the board of directors of Middleburg Financial Corp regarding the co’s financial performance

* May engage in communications regarding ideas including potential acquisition of middleburg financial by outside third party Source text (1.usa.gov/1RzX3hZ) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
