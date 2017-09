March 31 (Reuters) - Beluga NV :

* Reports FY net loss attributable to Beluga shareholders of 0.2 million euros ($227,700) versus a loss of 2.2 million euros a year ago

* FY operating loss is 0.2 million euros versus a loss of 2.2 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/22S9PmG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)