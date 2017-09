March 31 (Reuters) - IMH Financial Corp (IPO-IFC.N):

* Unable to file its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 within the prescribed time period - SEC filing

* Co requires additional time to finalize forbearance agreement with lenders relating to noncompliance with certain loan covenants Source text 1.usa.gov/1UWR4JL Further company coverage: