BRIEF-Vishay Intertechnology bought about $26.2 mln of certain unsecured notes

March 31 (Reuters) - Vishay Intertechnology Inc :

* Acquired from a holder approximately $26.2 million principal amount of company’s floating rate exchangeable unsecured notes

* Purchase price for this privately negotiated transaction was approximately $22.6 million - sec filing

* Says will recognize a gain on early extinguishment of debt of about $3.6 million in fiscal quarter ending April 2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1RAoxnv) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)