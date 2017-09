March 31 (Reuters) - Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA :

* Plastic Omnium wins a bid for 225 underground containers in Ghent, Belgium

* This contract, worth a total of 3.3 million euros ($3.8 million), brings group’s market share to 35 pct of all underground containers in Belgium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8788 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)