BRIEF-Varengold Bank FY 2015 prelim commission income of 5,243 thousand euros

March 31 (Reuters) - Varengold Bank AG :

* Interest income earned by bank fell from 1,995 thousand euros in 2014 to 1,326 thousand euros ($1.51 million) in 2015

* FY commission income remained stable year-on-year, yielding an amount of 5,243 thousand euros

* FY net income from trading portfolio raised from 8,670 thousand euros to 11,117 thousand euros

* FY net loss for year of 13,267 thousand euros(previous year: annual net profit of 209 thousand euros