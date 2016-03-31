FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Varengold Bank FY 2015 prelim commission income of 5,243 thousand euros
#Financials
March 31, 2016 / 3:56 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Varengold Bank FY 2015 prelim commission income of 5,243 thousand euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Varengold Bank AG :

* Interest income earned by bank fell from 1,995 thousand euros in 2014 to 1,326 thousand euros ($1.51 million) in 2015

* FY commission income remained stable year-on-year, yielding an amount of 5,243 thousand euros

* FY net income from trading portfolio raised from 8,670 thousand euros to 11,117 thousand euros

* FY net loss for year of 13,267 thousand euros(previous year: annual net profit of 209 thousand euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
