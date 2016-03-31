BRIEF-Freddie Mac says mortgage portfolio grew at rate of 1.8 pct in Feb

March 31 (Reuters) - Freddie Mac Says Single

* Freddie mac issues monthly volume summary for february 2016

* Freddie mac says total mortgage portfolio increased at an annualized rate of 1.8 percent in february

* Family refinance-loan purchase, guarantee volume was $10.9 billion in feb

* Freddie mac says total number of loan modifications were 3,503 in february 2016 and 6,977 for the two months ended february 29, 2016

* Family serious delinquency rate decreased to 1.25 percent in february from 1.33 percent in january Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)