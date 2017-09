March 31 (Reuters) - National Health Investors Inc

* Entered into construction mezzanine loan commitment with tenant, senior living communities

* Says total commitment is $14 million at an annual interest rate of 10%, with maturity in 5 years - SEC filing

* Construction will begin immediately and is expected to be completed by end of 2017 - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1RO9GFp Further company coverage: