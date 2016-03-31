FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Broadvision says files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing
March 31, 2016 / 10:37 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Broadvision says files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Broadvision Inc :

* Says files for non-timely 10-K - SEC filing

* Says recently uncovered regarding potential irregularities relating to a cash account at one of its European subsidiaries

* Says company and its accounting firm are in the process of collecting and reviewing this information

* Co and accounting firm will determine whether any changes need to be made in results of certain accounts of cash balances

* As in process of collecting relevant information, does not know if will be able to file annual report on form 10-K within timeframe Source text 1.usa.gov/1RQ8FCJ Further company coverage:

