BRIEF-Jernigan Capital says filing of non-timely 10-k
#Market News
March 31, 2016 / 10:36 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Jernigan Capital says filing of non-timely 10-k

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Jernigan Capital Inc

* Says filing of Non-Timely 10-K

* Should Heitman JV not accept investments by July 2016, will likely be required to sell some or all operating property, construction loans

* Management is unable to determine at this time whether co’s liquidity constraints will be resolved by time company files Form 10-K

* Unable to determine whether plans regarding liquidity will alleviate doubt on co's ability to continue as going concern Source - 1.usa.gov/1RAxa1A Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
