(Corrects formatting in headline)

March 31 (Reuters) - Moody‘s:

* Moody’s says Federal Reserve caution reflects elevated credit risk

* Moody's Says Federal Reserve cautious approach stems from above- average economic risks that may continue to menace the outlook for speculative grade debt Source text - bit.ly/1Y2HOBS (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)