March 31 (Reuters) -

* Valueact Capital Management LP sold 8.73 mln shares of Adobe Systems Inc between 29-31 March 2016 at price of $92.97-$94

* Valueact Capital Management Lp Now Holds 6,000 Shares Of Adobe Systems As Of March 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1pODriJ