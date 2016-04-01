BRIEF-Selvaag Bolig Q1 total value of homes sold up at NOK 1.1 bln

April 1 (Reuters) - Selvaag Bolig ASA :

* Number of homes sold in Q1 was 280 with total value of 1.1 billion Norwegian crowns ($132.92 million) versus 308 homes with a combined value of 1.02 billion crowns year ago

* Q1 average price per home achieved by company was 3.9 million crowns versus 3.3 million crowns year ago

* Construction starts totalled 230 units during Q1, 183 homes were completed, and 179 were delivered to the buyer ($1 = 8.2754 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)