BRIEF-Clavister receives further orders from Canon IT Solutions
#Communications Equipment
April 1, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Clavister receives further orders from Canon IT Solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Clavister Holding AB :

* Says Canon IT solutions makes further inroads into Japanese IT security market with Clavister solutions

* Orders from Canon together are worth 1.9 million Swedish crowns ($233,941.17)

* Parties signed distribution deal in Q4 2015 and have since been jointly investing in marketing Clavister solutions in Japan

* As a result of the activity Canon IT has ordered 300 E80 and 10 W20 Clavister appliances for resale to Japanese businesses Source text: bit.ly/1RQy6V1 Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1217 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
