BRIEF-Clavister receives further orders from Canon IT Solutions

Clavister Holding AB :

* Says Canon IT solutions makes further inroads into Japanese IT security market with Clavister solutions

* Orders from Canon together are worth 1.9 million Swedish crowns ($233,941.17)

* Parties signed distribution deal in Q4 2015 and have since been jointly investing in marketing Clavister solutions in Japan

As a result of the activity Canon IT has ordered 300 E80 and 10 W20 Clavister appliances for resale to Japanese businesses