BRIEF-Protector Forsikring contemplates bond issue of NOK 500 mln
April 1, 2016 / 6:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Protector Forsikring contemplates bond issue of NOK 500 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Protector Forsikring ASA :

* Says is contemplating issuing up to 500 million Norwegian crown ($60.43 million)subordinated debt

* Says is considering to issue a dated Tier 2 bond issue, callable and with floating rate

* Purpose of bond will be to optimize and strengthen company’s capital structure as a basis for future growth

* Protector has appointed Nordea Markets and Pareto Securities as arrangers for bond issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2740 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

