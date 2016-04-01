BRIEF-Protector Forsikring contemplates bond issue of NOK 500 mln

April 1 (Reuters) - Protector Forsikring ASA :

* Says is contemplating issuing up to 500 million Norwegian crown ($60.43 million)subordinated debt

* Says is considering to issue a dated Tier 2 bond issue, callable and with floating rate

* Purpose of bond will be to optimize and strengthen company’s capital structure as a basis for future growth

* Protector has appointed Nordea Markets and Pareto Securities as arrangers for bond issue