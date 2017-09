April 1 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Organics publ AB :

* Carries out directed share issue

* To raise up to about 6.8 million Swedish crowns ($837,397.17)

* To issue max 795,237 shares at 8.50 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1204 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)