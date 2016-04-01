FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Forum Fastighet acquires 28.07 pct stake in Sponda
April 1, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Forum Fastighet acquires 28.07 pct stake in Sponda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Sponda Oyj

* From April 1 Forum Fastighet AB’s holding in shares of Sponda has risen above 25 percent, and its current holding in Sponda’s shares is 28.07 percent

* Forum Fastighet has subscribed for 37.2 million new shares in Sponda pursuant to the additional subscription commitment it had granted as well as 16 million new shares in the company with acquired subscription rights

* Additionally, Forum Fastighets has on March 31 acquired entire capital stock of Oy Palsk Ab, Sponda’s largest shareholder prior to the offering, of 42.2 million shares

* As result of transactions Forum Fastighet’s holding in Sponda increases from 0 shares to about 95.3 million shares Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

