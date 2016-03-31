BRIEF-Mattersight says co, units entered into amendment to existing loan & security agreement with Silicon Valley Bank

March 31 (Reuters) - Mattersight Corp

* On march 25, 2016, co,units entered into amendment to existing second amended,restated loan & security agreement with silicon valley bank

* Amendment extended term of co’s line of credit with lender for an additional year, through march 31, 2018 - sec filing

* Pursuant to amendment, silicon valley bank also agreed to make available to company an additional $6 million term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)