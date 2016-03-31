FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Evercore Partners issued $38 mln aggregate principal amount of its 4.88 pct series A senior notes due 2021
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2016 / 9:41 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Evercore Partners issued $38 mln aggregate principal amount of its 4.88 pct series A senior notes due 2021

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Evercore Partners Inc

* Issued $38 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.88% series a senior notes due 2021

* Issued $67 million of its 5.23% series b senior notes due 2023, $48 million of its 5.48% series c senior notes due 2026

* Issued $17 million of its 5.58% series d senior notes due 2028

* Interest on notes will be payable semi-annually in arrears on march 30 and sept. 30 of each year, commencing on sept. 30, 2016

* Intends to use portion of proceeds from issue,sale of notes to repay outstanding borrowings under term loan with mizuho bank, ltd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.