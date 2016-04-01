BRIEF-Co-Operative bank reports annual loss of 610 mln stg

April 1 (Reuters) - Co-operative Bank Plc

* Bank losses before tax widened, as expected, to £610.6m in 2015 (£264.2m in 2014)

* Common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio increased to 15.5% at december 31 2015 (13.0% at december 31 2014)

*  good progress was made in cost reduction programme with total operating expenditure reduced to £491.9m for 2015

* Net interest margin increased by 20bps in 2015 to 1.42% (1.22% in 2014)

* Conduct and legal risk charges increased to £193.7m in 2015 (£101.2m in 2014) due to additional provisions relating to ppi of £71.8m

* Key strategic adjustments incorporated into updated plan (2016-2020) relate to bank ceasing any further planned deleverage of non- core optimum portfolio