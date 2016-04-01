FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Co-Operative bank reports annual loss of 610 mln stg
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 1, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Co-Operative bank reports annual loss of 610 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Co-operative Bank Plc

* Bank losses before tax widened, as expected, to £610.6m in 2015 (£264.2m in 2014)

* Common equity tier 1 (cet1) ratio increased to 15.5% at december 31 2015 (13.0% at december 31 2014)

*  good progress was made in cost reduction programme with total operating expenditure reduced to £491.9m for 2015

* Net interest margin increased by 20bps in 2015 to 1.42% (1.22% in 2014)

* Conduct and legal risk charges increased to £193.7m in 2015 (£101.2m in 2014) due to additional provisions relating to ppi of £71.8m

* Key strategic adjustments incorporated into updated plan (2016-2020) relate to bank ceasing any further planned deleverage of non- core optimum portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.