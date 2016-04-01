BRIEF-Okmetic sells US epi plant, revises net sales guidance

April 1 (Reuters) - Okmetic Oyj :
* Sells its epi plant in the United States instead of the wind-down announced earlier and revises its guidance for net sales
* Sells epi plant to American company Epitek Silicon
* Purchase price is $9.5 million (around 8.5 million euros)
* Records a non-recurring profit of about 6 million euro based on transaction
* Now sees 2016 net sales to decline from level of 2015 and operating profit without non-recurring items to exceed level of 2015
* Earlier expected 2016 net sales and operating profit without non-recurring items to exceed the level of 2015