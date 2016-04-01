FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Okmetic sells US epi plant, revises net sales guidance
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 1, 2016 / 6:25 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Okmetic sells US epi plant, revises net sales guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Okmetic Oyj :

* Sells its epi plant in the United States instead of the wind-down announced earlier and revises its guidance for net sales

* Sells epi plant to American company Epitek Silicon

* Purchase price is $9.5 million (around 8.5 million euros)

* Records a non-recurring profit of about 6 million euro based on transaction

* Now sees 2016 net sales to decline from level of 2015 and operating profit without non-recurring items to exceed level of 2015

* Earlier expected 2016 net sales and operating profit without non-recurring items to exceed the level of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

