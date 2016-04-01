FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
April 1, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

BRIEF-Danske Bank names Tonny Andersen head of new wealth management unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 1 (Reuters) - Danske Bank :

* Says appoints Tonny Thierry Andersen as head of new wealth management unit with effect from April 1, 2016

* Tonny Thierry Andersen, 51, has been head of Danske Bank’s Personal Banking unit since 2012. He will continue in this position as well until his replacement has been found.

* The new Wealth Management organisation begins operations today and encompasses the Danica Pension, Danske Capital and Private Banking activities. Financial reporting for the unit will take place as of Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

