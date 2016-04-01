BRIEF-Danske Bank names Tonny Andersen head of new wealth management unit

April 1 (Reuters) - Danske Bank :

* Says appoints Tonny Thierry Andersen as head of new wealth management unit with effect from April 1, 2016

* Tonny Thierry Andersen, 51, has been head of Danske Bank’s Personal Banking unit since 2012. He will continue in this position as well until his replacement has been found.

* The new Wealth Management organisation begins operations today and encompasses the Danica Pension, Danske Capital and Private Banking activities. Financial reporting for the unit will take place as of Q1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)