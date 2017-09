April 1 (Reuters) - Biotec Pharmacon ASA :

* ArcticZymes, a subsidiary of Biotec Pharmacon has received 460,000 euros ($523,388.00) over the next four years in a project funded by the European Framework Programme for Research and Innovation, Horizon 2020 Source text for Eikon:

